Oppo Find X3 series price leaked ahead of rumoured March 11 launch

Oppo Find X3 Pro's price has been leaked. The company is expected to launch its flagship smartphone in March alongside the Oppo Find X3 Neo and the Find X3 Lite.

According to a news report, prices of the Oppo Find X3 series devices will range from EUR 400-500 to EUR 1,000-1,200.

The top-end Oppo Find X3 Pro price leak comes from tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore and 91Mobiles. According to the report, the Oppo Find X3 Pro price would range between EUR 1,000-1,200 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. It will come in Blue, White, Orange and Black colour options.

The Find X3 Neo price in Europe will be set between EUR 700-800 for the 12GB + 256GB option. It will be available in Silver and Black colour options.

The Oppo Find X3 Neo's price, with 8GB + 128GB storage, will be set between EUR 400-500. It will launch in Blue and Black colour options.

The Oppo Find X3 series launch is expected to be held on March 11, according to tipster Jon Prosser. Oppo is yet to make an official announcement.

Oppo Find X3 series specifications

Specifications of the three Find X3 series smartphones have leaked in the past. Tipster Evan Blass recently leaked the Oppo Find X3 design renders. According to the leaks, Oppo Find X3 Lite sports a flat edge-to-edge display. The Find X3 Pro and the Find X3 Neo will come with a curved edge-to-edge screen.

Blass further states that the Find X3 Lite will be a rebranded Reno 5 5G. This means that the device will have a 6.4-inch display. The Find X3 Pro, on the other hand, will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display. Like the Oppo Find X2 Pro, the Find X3 Pro will have a 120Hz refresh rate display.

The tipster had also leaked other Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications. The flagship smartphone will use a yet-to-be-announced 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Oppo will also ship the Find X3 Pro with a 3MP macro lens “whose 25x zoom enables it to be positioned as an on-device microscope”.

The device will also sport a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom found on the Oppo Find X2 Pro (Review). The Find X3 Pro camera module is highly-inspired by the Apple iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro series. While the camera sensors are positioned like the iPhone models, the module is heavily protruded.

Under the hood, the Find X3 Pro will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Soc. It will also pack a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 / VOOC Air rapid wired and wireless charging.