Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite launch tipped for March 11

Oppo Find X3 series launch date has been tipped. The Oppo flagship smartphone will launch on March 11, according to tipster Jon Prosser. He claims that Oppo will begin taking preorders of the Find X3 series starting March 31. The company is expected to launch the Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo and the Find X3 Lite under the flagship series.



Oppo Find X3 Pro, Lite and Neo

- Announcement: March 11

- Pre-order: March 31

- Launch: April 14 pic.twitter.com/s7kf9thmD2 February 22, 2021

Oppo is yet to make an official announcement on the Find X3 series launch. Prosser claims that the three smartphones will launch on March 11. The smartphone series will be up for pre-order starting March 31 and can be purchased in available markets starting April 14.

Specifications of the three Find X3 series smartphones have leaked in the past.

Oppo Find X3 series specifications

Tipster Evan Blass recently leaked the Oppo Find X3 design renders. As per the leaks, Oppo Find X3 Lite sports a flat edge to edge display. The Find X3 Pro and the Find X3 Neo will come with a curved edge-to-edge screen. He further states the Find X3 Lite will be a rebranded Reno 5 5G. This means that the device will have a 6.4-inch display. The Find X3 Pro, on the other hand, will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display. Like the Oppo Find X2 Pro, the Find X3 Pro will have a 120Hz refresh rate display.

The tipster had also leaked other Oppo Find X3 Pro specifications. The flagship smartphone will use a yet-to-be-announced 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor and a 50MP ultrawide camera. Oppo will also ship the Find X3 Pro with a 3MP macro lens “whose 25x zoom enables it to be positioned as an on-device microscope”.

The device will also sport a 13MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom found on the Oppo Find X2 Pro (Review). The Find X3 Pro camera module is highly-inspired by the Apple iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro series. While the camera sensors are positioned like the iPhone models, the module is heavily protruded.

Under the hood, the Find X3 Pro will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Soc. It will also pack a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 / VOOC Air rapid wired and wireless charging.