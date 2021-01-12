Oppo Enco X TWS Earbuds with Noise Cancellation launching in India on January 18

Oppo is set to announce new TWS earbuds in India on January 18. The Oppo Enco X true wireless earphones have official been teased by the Chinese smartphone maker. Oppo hasn’t provided a lot of details about the upcoming Enco X TWS, but we expect them to be the same as the ones launched in China last year.



It’s time to immerse yourself in the dynamic music experience with #OPPOEncoX - wireless noise cancelling earphones with sound quality that will transcend you to the musical paradise!

Launching on Jan 18th at 12:30pm. pic.twitter.com/OIeQBf9Kjj

— OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) January 12, 2021

Oppo uploaded a tweet teasing the new earbuds, which are set to be unveiled alongside the Oppo Reno5 Pro on January 18 at 12:30 pm (IST).

The Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds will feature “Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation” and are co-created with Dynaudio. The teaser post also showcases the design of the earbuds and the case. Since the Enco X TWS have already been unveiled in China, their specifications are well known.

Oppo Enco X TWS Expected Specifications and Features

The Oppo Enco X pack 11mm dynamic drivers and 6mm balanced membrane drivers. The earbuds have a frequency range of 20Hz to 20KHz. They support ACC, LHDC, and SBC audio codes. The headphones feature a dual-microphone system for active noise cancellation.

The earbuds feature Max Noise Cancellation, Noise Cancellation, Transparency, and Noise Cancellation Off modes. The Oppo Enco X use Bluetooth 5.2 with support for binaural low-latency Bluetooth transmission. The earbuds pack a 44 mAh battery, while the charging case’s capacity is set at 535 mAh. Additionally, you also get USB Type-C wired and Qi wireless charging support.

Oppo claims that the Enco X can deliver four hours of playback with noise cancellation on and 5.5 hours with noise cancellation turned off. The charging case delivers up to 20 hours of battery life with ANC and up to 25 hours with ANC. The earphones take 80 minutes to charge, while the case fully charges in just under two hours.

The Oppo Enco X’s price in India will likely be set in the sub-15K segment. To recall, Oppo launched the earbuds in China last year for CNY 999 (Roughly Rs 11,000).