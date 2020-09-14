Oppo announces ColorOS 11 based on Android 11, promising fastest and widest rollout in ColorOS history

Last week, Google launched Android 11 for its Pixel devices, with several original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) kicking off beta and preview programmes just hours after the announcement. Now, Oppo has unveiled the new ColorOS 11 skin in all its glory, making Oppo one of the first OEMs to bring the latest Android 11 updates to its users.

ColorOS 11 will move Oppo further away from the heavy skins that you usually see on Chinese devices, attempting to bring the experience closer to traditional stock Android. While this is not to say that it will offer the same experience as stock Android, it is certainly better than what you expect.

Lynn Ni, Oppo ColorOS Design Project Lead, said, "ColorOS 11's focus on UI customisation is rooted in the customer's desire for a more personalised and unique phone experience. The ColorOS team has heeded the user feedback for greater UI customisation, offering a more personalised UI that encompasses a wide range of features. In doing so, we are providing users with ample space to demonstrate their creativity and exercise control over their phones."

ColorOS 11 will also offer greater levels of efficiency, through three new features, including Three-Finger Translate powered by Google Lens, Flexdrop, and Super Power Saving Mode. ColorOS 11 has also introduced UI First 2.0, combining Oppo's proprietary lag-reducing engine with Quantum Animation, which boosts RAM utilisation by 45 percent, improves response rate by 32 percent, and frame rate by 17 percent.

AI App Preloading learns user behaviour to preload the most-used apps, reducing loading time. SuperTouch also intelligently identifies user scenarios and optimises the touch response speed accordingly to improve system fluency. ColorOS 11 also incorporates stock Android 11's newly added privacy options.

This latest upgrade also enhances stock Android's Dark Mode with three colour schemes and levels of contrast. Oppo has also confirmed 'Low Battery Message' as an India specific feature, which provides options to send messages when phone battery drops to 15 percent, displaying users' current location to selected contacts.

Rollout Date Devices Starting September 14 Oppo Find X2, Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 Pro Automobili Lamborghini Edition Starting September 30 Oppo Reno3 4G, Oppo Reno3 Pro 4G, Oppo F17 Pro Starting October Oppo Reno4 Pro 5G Starting November Oppo Reno4 5G, Oppo Reno4 Pro 4G Starting December Oppo Reno4 4G, Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition, Oppo A9, Oppo A92, Oppo A72, Oppo A52 Starting Q1, 2021 Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, Oppo Reno2, Oppo Reno2 F, Oppo Reno2 Z, Oppo Reno3 Pro 5G, Oppo A91, Oppo F15 Starting Q2, 2021 Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno Z, Oppo A5 2020, Oppo A9 2020

Oppo also claims that this will be the fastest and wider rollout in ColoOS history. Want to know when your Oppo phone is getting the ColorOS 11 update?