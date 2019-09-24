Oppo A5 2020 with quad-camera setup now available for sale in India: Specifications, price, offers

Oppo A5 2020 is now available for sale in India. The smartphone was launched earlier this month in India alongside the A9 2020, which is also available for purchase. Key highlights of the Oppo A5 2020 include a quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 665 SoC and a massive battery.

Oppo A5 2020 price

Oppo A5 2020 is available in two storage options. The base variant with 3GB RAM is priced at Rs 12,490, whereas the 4GB model can be bright for Rs 13,990. Oppo A5 2020 colour options include Dazzling White and Mirror Black. Both these variants can be purchased via Amazon India and offline retail stores.

As part of Oppo A5 2020 launch offers, HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card customers can avail 5 percent instant discount. There are also no-cost EMI options for up to six months; exchange offers up to Rs 1,500. Reliance Jio subscribers will get worth Rs 7,050 with up to 3.1TB 4G data under Rs 299 plan.

Oppo A5 2020 specifications

Oppo A5 2020 features a 6.5-inch display with a ‘Nano water-drop’ display. The screen comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ for added protection against scratches and accidental drops.

Under the hood, the Oppo A5 2020 gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM. There is a single 64GB storage option on the Oppo A5 2020 with expandable storage via microSD up to 256GB. For long battery life, Oppo A5 2020 comes packed with a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

Optics at the back include a 12MP primary sensor with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The quad-camera setup is completed with a 2MP portrait lens and a 2MP monochrome lens. For selfies, there is an 8MP AI sensor inside the water-drop notch.