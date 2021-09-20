Oppo A16 with MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery, triple cameras launched in India

Oppo has officially dropped a new budget phone in India. The Oppo A16 is the latest addition to the company’s A series, offering a MediaTek chipset, a triple-camera setup, and a sizeable battery for less than Rs 15,000.

Oppo A16 Price in India

The Oppo A16 is priced at Rs 13,990 for the sole 4GB/64GB variant. The device is available in Crystal Black and Pearl Blue colour options. It is already available through Amazon India and other offline retail channels.

Oppo A16 Specifications

The Oppo A16 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The A16 runs Android 11 with the ColorOS 11.1 skin on top. The phone also boasts a 5,000 mAh battery with charging over a USB Type-C port. The Oppo A16 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a waterdrop notch.

On the back, the A16 opts for a triple-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro unit, and a 2 MP sensor for monochrome shoots. Additionally, the waterdrop notch on the front houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

The Oppo A16 also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader that doubles as a power button. Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, dual-SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, a headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.