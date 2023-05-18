OpenAI launches official ChatGPT app for iOS

OpenAI said that the ChatGPT app available to Android users soon.

OpenAI, the startup behind artificial intelligence tool ChatGPT announced on May 18 that it is launching its app on the Apple Store for iOS users on May 18, saying that the same will be available to Android users soon.

The rollout of the app begins from the US and "will expand to additional countries in the coming weeks," the company noted.

The ChatGPT app is free to use and syncs users' history across devices. It also integrates Whisper, the open-source speech-recognition system, enabling voice input, OpenAI said in a statement.

Moreover, ChatGPT Plus subscribers will get exclusive access to GPT-4’s capabilities, early access to features and faster response times, all on iOS.

Features of ChatGPT app

Instant answers: Precise information without sifting through ads or multiple results.

Tailored advice: Guidance on cooking, travel plans, or crafting thoughtful messages.

Creative inspiration: Generate gift ideas, outline presentations, or write the perfect poem.

Professional input: Boost productivity with idea feedback, note summarization, and technical topic assistance.

Learning opportunities: Explore new languages, modern history, and more

OpenAI's ChatGPT, which has taken the world by storm with its AI capabilities, is backed by Microsoft Corp.

"With the ChatGPT app for iOS, we’re taking another step towards our mission by transforming state-of-the-art research into useful tools that empower people, while continuously making them more accessible."

Meanwhile, in his first appearance before a US congressional panel, OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman said in his testimony that he is set to advocate licensing or registration requirements for AI with certain capabilities. That way, the US can hold companies to safety standards, for instance, by testing systems before their release and publishing the results.

OpenAI wants the US to consider mandating licenses for companies to develop powerful artificial intelligence like the kind underpinning its chatbot.