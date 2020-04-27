App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 27, 2020 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus Warp 30 Wireless Charger price in India expected to be Rs 3,990

The OnePlus wireless charger is signifcantly cheaper in India as compared to the US and European markets.

Carlsen Martin

OnePlus launched a wireless charger alongside the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, the latter of the two arrived as the first OnePlus phone to support wireless charging. OnePlus only recently revealed the prices of its new 8 series smartphones in India but left out the pricing of the charger.

However, a recent tweet from known tipster Ishan Agarwal claims that the OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger will cost Rs 3,990 in India. The charger is sold separately for USD 70 or EUR 70, which makes it considerably cheaper in India.

The OnePlus wireless charger offers an output of 30 watts of power to the 8 Pro's induction coil. However, it can also deliver charging speeds of up to 10W to non-OnePlus phones that support wireless charging. OnePlus claim that the 30W wireless charger can power the phone in little over an hour, which is the same as wired charging on most smartphones.

OnePlus have also added a fan inside to ensure proper heat dissipation. It also has a smart detection feature that allows it to automatically switch off in Bedtime Mode. You also get foreign object detection, built-in overheating, overcurrent and overvoltage protection. According to OnePlus, the charger can power phones with covers up to 8mm thick.

While OnePlus hasn't confirmed the price of its wireless charger, the news does seem accurate, primarily because of the company's pricing model with the new OnePlus 8 series in India.

First Published on Apr 27, 2020 05:26 pm

tags #OnePlus #smartphones

