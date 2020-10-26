OnePlus Nord N100, N10 design leaked hours before official launch

OnePlus has teased the launch of OnePlus Nord N10 and Nord N100. The company put up a post on Twitter which included a series of the letter “N”, confirming the Nord N10 and Nord N100 launch. Both smartphones are expected to launch on October 26 and hours before the unveiling, design sketches of both the budget OnePlus smartphones have been leaked.

The design images leaked by tipster Mukul Sharma, aka Stufflistings, give us the front and rear look of OnePlus Nord N10 5G and Nord N100. Both smartphones will feature a hole-punch display and come with a slightly oval-shaped camera module at the back.

The punch-hole display, as seen in the leaked images, has slim bezels, except the slightly thick bezel at the chin area. The volume buttons can be found on the left edge, whereas the power button is placed on the right.

OnePlus Nord N100 and Nord N10 5G are likely to miss out on the alert slider that you find on the OnePlus Nord (Review) and premium OnePlus models like the OnePlus 8T (First Impressions), 8 Pro (Review), etc.

The leaked image also shows a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, which means that Nord N100 and N10 5G are likely to sport an IPS LCD.

OnePlus Nord N10 5G specifications

Leaked OnePlus Nord N10 specifications include a 6.49-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There is no word on whether the Nord N10 display will have an LCD or an OLED panel.

Under the hood, Nord N10 5G will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone will pack a 4,300 mAh battery. Details about the fast charging support have not been revealed.

At the back, Nord N10 5G will have a 64MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide, and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro. The camera layout of Nord N10 is quite similar to the recently-launched OnePlus 8T (First Impressions).

OnePlus Nord N100

OnePlus Nord N100 specifications include a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory.

At the back, Nord N100 will have a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, there will be an 8MP front camera.

OnePlus Nord N100 will pack a 5,000 mAh battery.