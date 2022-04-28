OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite launched in India alongside OnePlus Nord Buds: Check Price, Specifications, Availability

OnePlus just dropped two Nord devices in India alongside the OnePlus 10R. The first is the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, while the second is the first TWS earbuds under the Nord brand – the OnePlus Nord Buds.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Price in India

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite features a starting price of Rs 19,999 in India for the base 6GB/128GB model. The handset will also be available in an 8GB/128GB configuration for Rs 21,999. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is available in Blue Tide and Black Dusk colour options. It will go on sale in India on April 30 through Amazon India, the OnePlus India website and other retail partners.

OnePlus Nord Buds Price in India

The OnePlus Nord Buds are priced at Rs 2,799 in India. The Nord Buds are available in White and Black colours. They will go on sale for the first time in India on May 10.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications

The OnePlujs Nord CE 2 Lite is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Unlike the Nord CE 2 (Review), the Lite version runs Android 12 out of the base with OxygenOS 12.1 on top. OnePlus promises two years of Android updates and three years of security updates.

The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite sports a 6.59-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the handset boasts a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor.

You also get a 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the cutout houses a 32 MP selfie camera with a Sony IMX471 sensor. Connectivity options include a headphone jack, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G LTE, and more. The phone also boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

OnePlus Nord Buds Features

The OnePlus Nord Buds are the first truly wireless earbuds under the Nord brand. The Nord buds boast 12.4mm titanium drivers and use OnePlus’ acoustic tuning technology. The OnePlus Nord Buds also supports Dolby Atmos and use AI noise reduction along with dual microphones to suppress background noise on calls.

The buds also come with touch controls to manage calls and control playback. The buds also come with an IPX55 rating for sweat resistance and offer Bluetooth 5.2 support. The company says that the OnePlus Nord Buds can deliver up to seven hours of playback on a single charge and up to 30 hours in total. The Nord buds deliver up to 5 hours of battery life on a quick 10-minute charge.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes