OnePlus Nord Android 11 open beta update now available for download: Here's a step-by-step guide to installing Oxygen OS 11 beta

The OnePlus Nord Android 11 update, which is currently in open beta, brings a bunch of new features including a new user interface.

Moneycontrol News
January 07, 2021 / 10:06 AM IST
File image: OnePlus Nord 11

OnePlus Nord Android 11 beta update has been rolled for users in India. The company confirmed the Android 11 beta rollout for OnePlus Nord via its official forum. The OnePlus smartphone under Rs 30,000 was launched with Android 10-based Oxygen OS out of the box.

The new OnePlus Nord Android 11 update, which is currently in open beta, brings a bunch of new features. This includes a new UI, a shortcut key for Dark Mode, new clock styles and a Canvas feature. The Oxygen OS 11 update on OnePlus Nord is also claimed to bring stability to some third-party applications.

The OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 11 update also brings a new Canvas feature that can draw a wireframe picture based on a device’s lock screen wallpaper.

Before we share details on how to update to Oxygen OS 11 on OnePlus Nord, please ensure you take a backup of your data currently on the device. OnePlus Nord users also need to ensure that the device’s battery is above 30 percent and have 3GB of storage space before installing the beta update. 

How to install Oxygen OS 11 update on OnePlus Nord:

1. Users need to download the latest ROM upgrade zip file from the official forum.

2. Once downloaded, copy the ROM upgrade package and paste it in your phone’s storage.

3. Next, go to device Settings > System > System Updates > Click on the top right icon > Local Upgrade > Click on the installation package > upgrade > Wait for system upgrade to complete.

4. Once the update is installed, restart the device to boot on Oxygen OS 11.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #OnePlus #smartphones #Technology
first published: Jan 7, 2021 10:03 am

