    OnePlus Nord 2T launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 90Hz AMOLED Display

    The OnePlus Nord 2T price in India is set at Rs 28,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model.

    Carlsen Martin
    July 01, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST

    The OnePlus Nord 2T has officially been unveiled in India. The OnePlus Nord 2T is a minor upgrade over the OnePlus Nord 2 as opposed to a full-blown successor. The OnePlus Nord 2T was recently unveiled in Europe and after several rumours, has finally made its way to India.

    OnePlus Nord 2T Price India 

    The OnePlus Nord 2T price in India is set at Rs 28,999 for the base 8GB/128GB model. The handset also comes in a 12GB/256GB variant that will set you back Rs 33,999. The OnePlus Nord 2T is available in Gray Shadow and Jade Fog colours.

    The OnePlus Nord 2T will go on sale in India starting July 5 and can be purchased from Amazon India, OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, OnePlus Experience Stores, and select retail outlets in India. OnePlus is offering an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on purchasing the Nord 2T with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

    OnePlus Nord 2T Specifications 

    The OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC in India. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support with an adapter bundled in the box.

    The Nord 2T sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen features a 90Hz refresh rate and supports HDR10+ content. The phone has Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back. OnePlus’ latest Nord smartphone runs Android 12 with OxygenOS 12.1 on top.

    For optics, the OnePlus Nord 2T gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS at the helm. The main camera is paired with an 8 MP ultrawide unit with a 120-degree FoV and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. On the front, the hole-punch cut-out houses a 32 MP selfie camera.

    The OnePlus Nord 2T retains its alert slider and features an in-display fingerprint reader. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, NFC, NavIC, a USB Type-C port, and more.
    Tags: #MediaTek #OnePlus #Oneplus Nord #smartphones
    first published: Jul 1, 2022 12:20 pm
