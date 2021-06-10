OnePlus Nord 2 specifications leaked ahead of OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch in India, likely to use OnePlus 9 Pro's 50MP camera

OnePlus Nord 2 camera will feature a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor, which is the same lens used on the OnePlus 9 Pro ultrawide camera.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G launch in India is slated for June 10. The company is expected to launch another Nord smartphone later this year called the OnePlus Nord 2. Ahead of the launch, the OnePlus Nord 2 specifications have leaked online. According to a new report, the upcoming OnePlus Nord successor will feature a 50MP triple-camera setup on the back.

OnePlus Nord 2 specifications tipped by OnLeaks and 91Mobiles reveal that the upcoming smartphone will feature a 50MP primary camera sensor. Digital Chat Station previously reported that the phone will feature a Sony IMX766 sensor. The triple-camera module will also feature 8MP and 2MP sensors. One of the two sensors is likely an ultrawide angle lens. The phone will house a 32MP front camera inside the hole punch cutout.

The phone will feature a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display. It will have an in-display fingerprint scanner and come with 90Hz refresh rate support. Under the hood, the phone will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The report states that OnePlus will launch the device in two variants with 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options.

The phone is also rumoured to pack a bigger 4,500 mAh battery. There is no word on fast charging support. We can expect the device to have 30W or 65W fast charging support. The phone will come with 5G network support as well.