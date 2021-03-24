English
OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 9 Pro: What are the differences?

The OnePlus 9 Pro features a starting price of Rs 64,999 as compared to the standard OnePlus 9’s Rs 49,999 price tag.

Carlsen Martin
March 24, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST

OnePlus just dropped two new flagship smartphones for 2021 in the form of the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. The OnePlus 9 series brings considerable improvements over the 8 series on both the vanilla and Pro models. The OnePlus 9 Pro features a starting price of Rs 64,999 as compared to the standard OnePlus 9’s Rs 49,999 price tag. But given the 15K price, it is worth considering all the differences between the two OnePlus 9 flagships.

OnePlus 9 vs 9 Pro: Specs Comparison 
ModelOnePlus 9OnePlus 9 Pro
ChipsetSnapdragon 888Snapdragon 888
Display6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED, 120Hz, 402 ppi, sRGB6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid 2.0 LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz, 525 ppi, sRGB, 10-bit Color Depth
RAM8GB/12GB LPDDR58GB/12GB LPDDR5
Storage128GB/256GB UFS 3.1128GB/256GB UFS 3.1
Rear Camera48 MP, ƒ/1,8 + 50 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 2 MP (Monochrome)48 MP, ƒ/1,8 + 50 MP, f/2.2 (Ultrawide) + 8 MP, f/2.4 (Telephoto) + 2 MP (Monochrome)
Front Camera16 MP Sony IMX471 with f/2.4 Aperture16 MP Sony IMX471 with f/2.4 Aperture
Battery4,500 mAh, 65W Wired Charging, 15W Wireless Charging4,500 mAh, 65W Wired Charging, 50W Wireless Charging
SoftwareOxygenOS based on Android 11OxygenOS based on Android 11
Price (Rs)49,999 | 54,99964,999 | 69,999

What's the Same?

When it comes to what’s in the box, it is pretty much the same for both devices – 65W Power Adapter, Charging Cable, and a Case. Other things that remain the same across both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro include the Snapdragon 888 chipset, the cooling technology, the wireless charging, the Fluid Display, Hasselblad cameras, the same selfie cameras, and a similar battery capacity.

Given their similarities, it almost seems like there’s no difference between the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro until you look more closely.

What's Different

First off, the OnePlus 9 Pro comes with faster 50W wireless charging support as well as an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. You also lose out on the metal frame for a more plastic one. The ‘Pro’ model also features second-gen Fluid Display technology, which can scale between 1Hz to 120Hz. The panel on the 9 Pro also features a higher QHD+ resolution and noticeable curvature around the edges.

However, the biggest differences come on the camera front. The main camera on the OnePlus 9 is downgraded to a Sony IMX689 sensor (Same as that on the OnePlus 8 Pro) as compared to the new Sony IMX789 sensor on the 9 Pro. Additionally, you also lose out on the 8 MP telephoto shooter on the standard OnePlus 9. You also get a Laser Autofocus unit and an extra microphone in the camera module. Lastly, the OnePlus 9 doesn’t have the same 4K video recording at 120fps, instead, it is limited to 60fps. And that’s about it!
