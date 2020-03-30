OnePlus 8 series confirmed to launch on April 14: All you need to know

The OnePlus 8 series is arguably the most anticipated smartphone launches of 2020. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro have been making headlines since the start of the year. And after much deliberation and discussion, the Chinese smartphone maker has finally confirmed the launch date of its OnePlus 8 series.

The company recently announced that it will unveil its latest lineup of flagship products – OnePlus 8 series – at a global online launch event on April 14. To recall, OnePlus had introduced the 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display last year and was the first to offers a QHD+ OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

With the OnePlus 8 series, the company is expected to offer 5G connectivity as standard and introduce a new 120Hz OLED display. The OnePlus 8 series is also expected to bring several improvements to camera performance. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

#OnePlus8 Official Renders have leaked! I know what the marketing name for these colours will be:

-Interstellar Glow

-Glacial Green

-Onyx Black

Looks amazing in my opinion! What do you think?

Source: @rquandt / https://t.co/sd7Pw4nGHgpic.twitter.com/FWMlSuZzii Close March 29, 2020