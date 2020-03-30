App
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 08:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 8 series confirmed to launch on April 14: All you need to know

OnePlus has confirmed the 120Hz display and 5G connectivity on the OnePlus 8 series.

Carlsen Martin

The OnePlus 8 series is arguably the most anticipated smartphone launches of 2020. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro have been making headlines since the start of the year. And after much deliberation and discussion, the Chinese smartphone maker has finally confirmed the launch date of its OnePlus 8 series.

The company recently announced that it will unveil its latest lineup of flagship products – OnePlus 8 series – at a global online launch event on April 14. To recall, OnePlus had introduced the 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display last year and was the first to offers a QHD+ OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

With the OnePlus 8 series, the company is expected to offer 5G connectivity as standard and introduce a new 120Hz OLED display. The OnePlus 8 series is also expected to bring several improvements to camera performance. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC.

A recent leak claims that the OnePlus 8 Pro will have not one but two 48MP camera sensors on the back. The phone is tipped to use a 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor with an f/1.78 aperture, while the ultrawide will use a 48MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens with a Sony IMX586 camera sensor.
Another rumour suggests that the OnePlus 8 Lite will arrive as the OnePlus Z. However, there's no confirmation that the OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus Z will launch on April 14.

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 08:10 pm

tags #gadgets #OnePlus #smartphones

