OnePlus to reportedly launch mid-range smartphone OnePlus Z: All you need to know

OnePlus is expected to launch its next generation of smartphones sometime in April. With the expected launch less than a month away, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have been making headlines lately. However, online reports suggest the Chinese smartphone maker may also launch a third OnePlus device.

The OnePlus 8 Lite has remained relatively out of the spotlight, but a recent rumour indicates that the phone will arrive under a different name. According to known tipster Max Weinbach, the OnePlus 8 Lite will likely be branded as the OnePlus Z.

In a recent tweet, Weinbach said that an unnamed source had told him that "OnePlus is revamping its OnePlus X under a new series". In 2015, the company released the OnePlus X as a low-cost alternative to the OnePlus 2, its main flagship at the time. The key selling point of the OnePlus X was that it was priced USD 80 (Approx. Rs 6,000) lesser than its then flagship model, the OnePlus 2.

In a subsequent tweet, Weinbach wrote; "The source referred to it as "OnePlus Z" and said the hardware matched the previous OnePlus 8 Lite render". Popular tipster, Ishan Agarwal also backed Weinbach's tweet but added that it would arrive later this year as opposed to next month.

The OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus Z is rumoured to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G mobile platform. The new, more affordable OnePlus smartphone is also expected to feature a 90Hz display as opposed to a 120Hz Fluid Display.

In other news, the OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took to Twitter to upload a tweet assuring people that the new OnePlus 8 series will be arriving soon, despite several delays.

Lau wrote, "To be honest, the launch date was pushed back three times out of concern for the current situation. Now, we must move forward. Soon we'll bring you the products we've worked so hard to develop."

As of now, we will have to wait and see whether the OnePlus 8 Lite will be revealed alongside the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.