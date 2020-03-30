App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus to reportedly launch mid-range smartphone OnePlus Z: All you need to know

The OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus Z might not launch with the upcoming OnePlus 8 series.

Carlsen Martin

OnePlus is expected to launch its next generation of smartphones sometime in April. With the expected launch less than a month away, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have been making headlines lately. However, online reports suggest the Chinese smartphone maker may also launch a third OnePlus device.

The OnePlus 8 Lite has remained relatively out of the spotlight, but a recent rumour indicates that the phone will arrive under a different name. According to known tipster Max Weinbach, the OnePlus 8 Lite will likely be branded as the OnePlus Z.

In a recent tweet, Weinbach said that an unnamed source had told him that "OnePlus is revamping its OnePlus X under a new series". In 2015, the company released the OnePlus X as a low-cost alternative to the OnePlus 2, its main flagship at the time. The key selling point of the OnePlus X was that it was priced USD 80 (Approx. Rs 6,000) lesser than its then flagship model, the OnePlus 2.

Close

In a subsequent tweet, Weinbach wrote; "The source referred to it as "OnePlus Z" and said the hardware matched the previous OnePlus 8 Lite render". Popular tipster, Ishan Agarwal also backed Weinbach's tweet but added that it would arrive later this year as opposed to next month.

related news

The OnePlus 8 Lite or OnePlus Z is rumoured to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 5G mobile platform. The new, more affordable OnePlus smartphone is also expected to feature a 90Hz display as opposed to a 120Hz Fluid Display.

In other news, the OnePlus CEO Pete Lau took to Twitter to upload a tweet assuring people that the new OnePlus 8 series will be arriving soon, despite several delays.

Lau wrote, "To be honest, the launch date was pushed back three times out of concern for the current situation. Now, we must move forward. Soon we'll bring you the products we've worked so hard to develop."

As of now, we will have to wait and see whether the OnePlus 8 Lite will be revealed alongside the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 30, 2020 03:06 pm

tags #OnePlus #smartphones

most popular

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.