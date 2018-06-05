App
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2018 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OnePlus 6 limited edition Silk White model now available in India

The Silk White colour OnePlus 6 will be available for buying from June 5 in India

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OnePlus 6 went on sale in India on May 21, 2018, and unsurprisingly, over 25,000 units of the device were sold out within 10 minutes after it went live. However, only the Midnight Black and Mirror Black colour variants were available for sale.

The third and more elegant variant of OnePlus 6, the Silk White will be available for buying from June 5 in India, reported India Today. The limited edition model will be available on Amazon India store and OnePlus website. But, since the new device is a limited edition model, potential and interested customers will have to be quick at booking the phone as it will be available in a very limited quantity.

Moreover, potential customers have to keep in mind that the limited edition variant is available only in the 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory combination. This variant of the phone comes at the price tag of Rs 39,999 and customers were also given the option of Notify Me, where the potential customers will be notified about the availability of the model when it comes in stock.

Amazon India is providing a cashback offer of Rs 2,000 to customers buying the phone with Citibank debit or credit card. Also, the no-cost EMI option is available for almost all major banks in India. Moreover, Servify is providing 12-month Accidental Damage Insurance for all the customers on downloading Kotak 811 app.

Amazon Prime Video consumers get a special discount of Rs 250 and discount up to Rs 500 on Amazon Kindle e-books. Other offers include cash back of up to Rs 2,000 and device insurance by Idea, and benefits of up to Rs 25,000 on flight and hotel bookings by ClearTrip.

The only difference between the OnePlus 6 Silk White variant and the other two colours is that of design. The specifications and functioning of all three models remain same. One change from OnePlus' predecessor will be the availability of a notch on the front panel.

However, OnePlus 6 lets users hide the notch if they don't like it, unlike the iPhone X. The new device comes with a 6.28-inch screen with Full HD display and it sports a dual-camera with a primary rear camera of 16-megapixel and secondary rear camera of 20-megapixel. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor clocked up to 2.8GHz, coupled with an Adreno 630 GPU.
First Published on Jun 5, 2018 04:15 pm

