OnePlus 11R 5G goes on sale in India at a starting price of Rs 39,999

The OnePlus 11R, which runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, goes on sale in India on February 28 at a starting price of Rs 39,999.

Pricing and offers

The base 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant of the phone has been priced at Rs 39,999, while the 16GB/256GB variant will cost Rs 44,999.

Both variants come in silver and black and the charger is included in the box.

As part of the introductory offer, a discount of Rs 1,000 is available on EMI transactions and purchases made using Citibank credit cards.

Buyers can avail up to Rs 3,000 discount on the exchange of old OnePlus, Samsung, and 4G iPhone models.

OnePlus is offering 12 months of interest financing and a six-month membership to Spotify premium. The first 1,000 customers will also get a OnePlus Gaming Trigger for free.

For a limited time, Red Cable Club members can avail discount of Rs 2,000.

Specifications

The Android 13 smartphone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and features a 120Hz AMOLED display.

The screen supports ADFR 2.0, which means it can alternate between 40Hz, 45Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz, to save power when applicable. It has a 1000Hz touch sampling rate for smoother performance and covers 100 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut.

The FHD+ screen has a pixel density of 450ppi, and a maximum brightness of 1450 nits.

At the back of the phone, is a triple camera module with a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS and f/1.8 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and a paltry 2-megapixel macro module. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera at the front.

The phone is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.