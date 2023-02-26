MWC 2023: OnePlus Concept 11 smartphone debuts with Active CryoFlux cooling tech

The OnePlus Concept 11 smartphone has officially been unveiled ahead of Mobile World Congress 2023 starting in Barcelona from February 27. The OnePlus Concept 11 is modeled on the OnePlus 11 5G, which was unveiled earlier this month in India and globally.

The upcoming OnePlus device features new active cooling technology titled Active CryoFlux. This technology can reduce the temperature up to 2.1℃, improving frame rate in games by 3-4 fps. It also brings the temperature of the phone down by 1.6℃ during charging, shaving off 30 to 40 seconds of charging time.

Active CryoFlux functions with the industrial-grade ceramic piezoelectric micropumps at the center, connected to pipelines sandwiched between an upper and lower diaphragm. he micropump takes up an area less than 0.2cm2, enabling the liquid to circulate around the pipelines without significantly increasing a phone’s weight and thickness.

The OnePlus 11 Concept is designed to demonstrate the possibility of Active CryoFlux in terms of aesthetics. the OnePlus Concept 11 features a futuristic aesthetics with its glass unibody, deeply curved for thinner bezel with a side pull up height of 5.04mm.

Additionally, a clear rear cover provides a view of the micro liquid flowing through the pipelines, which is completed with a magnetron-spluttering coating where metal and alloy are deposited in tiny amounts onto the case using an electric field. The same aesthetic is found in the camera lens. The icy-cold Active CryoFlux liquid flows through the camera in a halo, and the lens area is surrounded by Guilloché etching.

Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, the OnePlus 11 5G comes with hardware accelerated ray tracing which can simulate real-time light effects. The OnePlus 11 5G is the first Snapdragon SpacesTM ready phone, and it serves as an entry point for Snapdragon SpacesTM XR developer program.

As of now, there is no information about the Active CryoFlux technology going mainstream, but we may very well see its incorporation in the near future. Head on over to the link for all the latest developments at MWC 2023 Barcelona.