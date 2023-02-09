English
    OnePlus 11 vs iQOO 11: Which is the best smartphone under Rs 60,000 in 2023?

    Check out the full specs comparison between the iQOO 11 5G and OnePlus 11 5G.

    Carlsen Martin
    February 09, 2023 / 06:12 PM IST

    The OnePlus 11 5G was recently unveiled in India and globally as the company’s first smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. However, even before its launch, the OnePlus 11 has one big competitor in the Indian market, the iQOO 11 5G.

    On paper, both the OnePlus 11 5G and the iQOO 11 5G are indistinguishable, given the similarities in the display, chipset, camera setups, battery capacity, and charging speed. So let’s dig deep and see what are the differences between the OnePlus 11 and iQOO 11.

    iQOO 11 vs OnePlus 11

    SpecsOnePlus 11 5GiQOO 11 5G
    ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
    Display6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO3 AMOLED, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1,300 nits Peak Brightness6.78-inch QHD+ LTPO4 AMOLED, 144Hz, HDR10+, 1,800 nits Peak Brightness
    RAM8GB/16GB LPDDR5X8GB/16GB LPDDR5X
    Storage128GB/256GB UFS 4.0256GB UFS 4.0
    Rear Cameras50 MP with OIS + 48 MP Ultrawide + 32 MP Telephoto50 MP with OIS + 8 MP Ultrawide + 13 MP Telephoto
    Front Camera16 MP, f/2.516 MP, f/2.5
    Battery5,000 mAh, 100W wired charging5,000 mAh, 120W wired charging
    SoftwareAndroid 13, OxygenOS 13Android 13, Funtouch OS 13
    ColoursEternal Green, Titan BlackAlpha (Black), Legend (BMW Motorsport Theme)
    PriceRs 56,999 / 61,999Rs 59,999 / 64,999
    Design

    Design is subjective, so only you can tell which phone is the more attractive of the two. That being said, there are some obvious differences between the two phones. First of them being, the finish of the back panel. And in this aspect we prefer the BMW Motorsport back panel of the iQOO 11 5G. However, on the front, the OnePlus 11 5G features just the right amount of screen curvature to make it look elegant without sacrificing utility.

    Build