Nvidia launches RTX 2070 Super and RTX 2080 GPUs

Intel has launched its 10th Gen H series mobile processors for content creators and gamers alike. Intel’s 10th Gen H series processors are engineered for powerhouse laptops. However, CPUs alone don’t make a powerhouse machine; graphics cards play an equally important role in the whole setup.

Nvidia has announced two new mobile graphics cards in the form of the RTX 2070 Super and RTX 2070 Super. Like their desktop counterparts, both these graphics cards are based on Turing architecture and boasts dedicated RT cores. Additionally, Nvidia is also offering the RTX 2070 and RTX 2080 in Max-Q configurations, intended for slim gaming laptops.

According to Nvidia, the new Max-Q systems will double power efficiency from previous designs thanks to the addition of a new feature called Dynamic Boost. It automatically balances power between the GPU and CPU on a per-frame basis, boosting overall in-game performance without increasing the system’s power consumption.

Other advancements to the Max-Q design includes low-voltage GDDR6 memory, advance Optimus controls, upgraded voltage regulators and Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS 2.0). DLSS 2.0 uses AI to boosts a game’s performance while maximizing ray-tracing settings and extending battery life by up to 20-percent.

The Nvidia RTX 2080 Super packs 3,072 CUDA cores, 8GB GDDR6 memory, a 1080 – 1560 MHz base boost clock frequency and memory bandwidth up to 448 GB/s. The total graphics power draw now ranges from 80 to 150+ Watts. The RTX 2070 Super gets 2,560 CUDA cores, while base boost clock frequencies go between 1,155 to 1,380 MHz.

Nvidia has partnered with OEMs to bring more than 100 new RTX-powered thin, light and powerful laptops, all powered by GeForce graphics cards. Nvidia’s launch also included new RTX 2060-powered laptops, starting from as low as $999 (Approx. Rs 76,300). This will include Asus ROG Strix G15, HP Omen 15, MSI GF65, Lenovo Legion Y540, and Acer Nitro 5, among others.

Nvidia has also announced ten new RTX Studio laptops powered by the latest Intel 10th Gen H processors and RTX Super GPUs. Acer, Gigabyte, MSI and Razer will bring ultimate mobile solutions for content creators.

The 2020 Razer Blade 15 is now available with Nvidia’s RTX 2070 Super and RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics cards paired with Nvidia’s eight-core i7-10875H processor. Another powerhouse to use Nvidia’s Super graphics is Acer’s Triton 500 laptop that sports a 300Hz IPS display.

Gigabyte also announced three new versions of its Aorus gaming laptops. The Aorus 17X, 15G and 17G feature new Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake H-series processors. Processor options for the new Aorus laptops include the Intel Core i7-10875H and Intel Core i9-10980HK, while GPU options include Nvidia’s new RTX 20-series Super mobile graphics.