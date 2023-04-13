Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 4070 at a starting price of Rs 62,000

(Image: Nvidia)

Nvidia has launched its next graphics card in the RTX-40 series line-up, the GeForce RTX 4070 in India. The chipmaker has priced the card at Rs 62,000 that goes on sale April 13.

Nvidia will sell in-house Founder's Edition variants of the graphics card through select retailers. Third-party partners will sell stock-overclocked and factory-overclocked models.

You can expect to see cards from popular providers such as Asus, Colorful, Gainward, Galax, Gigabyte, Inno3D, KFA2, MSI, Palit, PNY and Zotac.

The 4070 is based on the Ada Lovelace Architecture introduced with the 40 series, and is built on TSMC's 4nm process.

The big selling point is Nvidia's DLSS 3 rendering technology, which is an AI-based upscaler that Nvidia says will give gamers over 100 fps at 1440p with DLSS enabled. DLSS 3 is exclusive to the RTX 40 series cards.

Nvidia is also using a new AI frame generation method along with DLSS, where the card generates two frames normally, and then a third is inserted in between, which is calculated by a neural algorithm. The result is a massive performance boost in demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077, Forza Horizon 5 and upcoming games like Redfall.

The 4070 has 12GB of GDDR6X RAM, a step up from the previous generations 8GB on the RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti.

The graphics card has support for the AV1 code which will increase performance in online streaming video.

Nvidia says that the RTX 4070 is at par with the last generation RTX 3080 while consuming half as much power. It also offers an additional 2GB of video memory, and an enhanced 36MB of L2 cache.