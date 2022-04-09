Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro with 165Hz AMOLED Display, 135W Charging, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip global launch set for April 12

The Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro has got an official launch date globally. The Nubia Redmi Magic 7 and Red Magic 7 Pro were unveiled in China earlier this year with flagship hardware. However, the company has only confirmed that the ‘Pro’ version is heading to global markets.



The countdown for the REDMAGIC 7 Pro is on. Are you ready for a new visual experience gaming it up?

Follow the REDMAGIC news closely so you don't miss any news: https://t.co/oUkgJZgCjw

— nubia Smartphone (@nubiasmartphone) April 6, 2022

The Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro is launching globally on April 12 at 08:00 am (EST). Nubia has also set up an event page for the global launch of the Redmi Magic 7 Pro. However, there is no mention if the vanilla Red Magic 7 will also debut alongside its ‘Pro’ counterpart.

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro Pricing

The Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro features a starting price of CNY 4,799 (Roughly Rs 56,400) in China. You can expect the global price of the Red Magic 7 Pro to surpass the Rs 60,000 mark. Additionally, there is no information if the Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro will be unveiled in India anytime soon.

Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro Specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and paired with a Red Core 1 chipset. The phone sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. The handset opts for a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the phone gets a 16 MP selfie camera tucked away under the display.

The Red Magic 7 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 135W fast-charging support. The phone also comes with the ICE 8.0 cooling system that includes an RGB fan that spins at 20,000 RPM. The handset runs Android 12 based Red Magic UI. Other features include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, a headphone jack, stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint reader, and a USB Type-C port.





