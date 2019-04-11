Now Samsung Galaxy smartphone users can check cost of spare parts online

DJ Koh, president and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics, launches the new Samsung Galaxy S10+ mobile phone, at a press conference in New Delhi. (PTI)

Smartphones are getting bigger, better, faster, sleeker and more functional than ever before. The one problem with constantly adding new features to a smartphone is the complexities that arise in repairing it. Samsung aims to counter these complexities by listing replacement costs for critical parts of Galaxy smartphones on its website.

Samsung India currently lists replacement costs for the display, motherboard, battery and back glass on its website. The South Korean giant has listed prices of parts of almost every smartphone from the flagship Galaxy S-series to its entry-level On-series.

Samsung is only offering the new service to Indian consumers with no confirmation about a global rollout. The idea behind the new service is to reduce wait times at service centres and allow customers to check replacement costs of parts before heading down to a service centre and being greeted by outlandish expenses. The service will also be useful for phones that have run out of warranty.

You can access the service by heading to Samsung India’s Support page, then choosing your Samsung smartphone model, which will give you a list of prices of the main components like display, motherboard, etc. The current pricing ranges from a whopping Rs 34, 182 for a new Galaxy S10 Plus 512GB motherboard to Rs 968 for a glass on a Galaxy On7. You can check all the parts listed on the page here.

While Samsung’s new service is a step in the right direction to provide consumers with the exact price of each part; these numbers don’t include GST and labour costs. The final repair price will ultimately be decided at the service centre after assessing the damage.