Nokia launches entry-level Android One handset with dual cameras and 4,000 mAh battery

Nokia recently added another smartphone to its portfolio. The Nokia 2.3 is the latest addition to the company’s entry-level lineup. The Nokia 2.3 comes in as a budget Android One handset that costs 109 Euros (Approx. Rs 8,700) with a few improvements over its predecessor.

The Nokia 2.3 boasts a minimalistic design made out of polymer. The handset gets a dewdrop notch on the front with sizeable bezels on all sides. For the display, Nokia has opted for a 6.2-inch HD+ (720p) LCD panel, which is standard at this price.

In terms of performance, the Nokia 2.3 packs a MediaTek Helio A22 chipset paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The phone is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery, which Nokia claims can deliver up to two days of battery life. Additionally, the Nokia 2.3 gets 5W charging support. On the connectivity side, the 2.3 features Bluetooth 5.0, micro USB, dual SIM, a headphone jack, and Wi-Fi 802.11n.

For optics, the Nokia 2.3 gets a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel f/2.2 aperture lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the dewdrop notch houses a 5-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The Nokia 2.3 also features a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side. The phone is covered by a 3D nano-textured cover with a ribbed pattern to provide additional grip.