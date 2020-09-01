Nokia 5.3 sale begins today in India: Check price, specifications, storage options

Nokia 5.3 goes on sale starting today in India. The budget smartphone under Rs 15,000 comes in two variants and can be purchased via Amazon India and Nokia India website.

Nokia 5.3 price in India

Nokia 5.3 is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage configuration. The budget smartphone also comes in a 6GB + 64GB model priced at Rs 15,499. Nokia 5.3 will be available in three colour options — Cyan, Sand, Charcoal.

It can be bought via Amazon India and the Nokia India website.

Nokia 5.3 specifications

Nokia 5.3 is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with up 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It sports a 6.55-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to two days of battery life depending on your usage.

In optics, the Nokia 5.3 features a quad-camera setup that consists of a 13 MP primary sensor, 5 MP ultrawide snapper, 2MP depth sensor, and 2 MP macro camera. On the front, the waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP selfie shooter.

As part of Google’s Android One program, the Nokia 5.3 will run stock Android 10 out-of-the-box. The phone also opts for a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.