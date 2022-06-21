English
    Noise launches first pair of smart glasses in India for Rs 5,999

    Noise’s new 'Made in India' smart glasses comes with a host of features including a Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMS) Mic for calling, magnetic Charging, and hands-free voice control.

    Carlsen Martin
    June 21, 2022 / 05:45 PM IST

    Noise recently launched its first pair of smart eyewear in India. The Noise i1 is the company’s first pair of smart glasses from the brand’s technology and innovation incubator - Noise Labs.

    Noise i1 Smart Eyewear Price in India  

    The Noise i1 smart glasses are priced at Rs 5,999 in India and will be available for purchase from gonoise.com. They are offered in a single black colour.

    Noise i1 Smart Eyewear Features 

    Noise’s new 'Made in India' smart glasses comes with a host of features including a Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMS) Mic for calling, magnetic Charging, and hands-free voice control. The glasses promise a smart new audio experience through a revolutionary guided audio design.

    Amit Khatri, Co-founder of Noise said, “We are proud to introduce Noise i1, the first pair of stylish, smart eyewear, developed in Noise Labs. Keeping an eye on the future, we have designed our smart eyewear to give the purest tech experience to anyone looking for the best-in-class audio experience. We’ve packed it with all the essential features, and this is the next step in giving our users a completely seamless connected experience.”

    They block out loud ambient noise, enabling a fully immersive acoustic experience. The smart glasses are touted to deliver over 9 hours of playback on a single charge, while a quick 15-minute charge can deliver two hours of playtime. The smart glasses can be paired through Bluetooth 5.1 and offer connectivity over a range of up to 10 metres.

    Noise’s latest smart eyewear features touch controls that can control multiple features like accepting and rejecting calls, controlling playback, or using the voice assistant. And speaking of voice assistance, the Noise i1 has built-in access to Google Assistant and Siri.

    Noise’s new smart glasses also feature changeable blue light filtering transparent lenses. They are IPX4 rated for resistance to water splashes. It is worth noting Noise’s smart eyewear doesn’t have any kind of AR or VR support.
