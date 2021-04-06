New WhatsApp feature will move your chat history from Android to iOS

One of the reasons why WhatsApp makes it so difficult to change phones is that there is no official support for moving your chat history from one platform to the next. Currently, there is no way to move your data easily from Android to iOS.



WhatsApp to allow chat history migration between iOS and Android in a future update!

Finally you will be able to transfer your chats between different platforms natively!

It's under development and it will likely be released when multi device is out.https://t.co/kUOmKTrUIX April 5, 2021

According to WABetainfo, that may soon change.

As you can probably tell from the tweet, WhatsApp is now working on an official transfer tool that will help you move your chats between different platforms natively. The only prerequisite for this is that both platforms should have the same version of WhatsApp installed.

WhatsApp will automatically prompt you if the version on both devices isn't the same and will give you an option to update right from the transfer screen. This has currently only been spotted in WhatsApp betas for iOS, so there is no telling when this will hit the play store.

There is no way to tell when this feature will be released as it hasn't even been officially announced yet.