New WhatsApp feature will move your chat history from Android to iOS

The Whatsapp feature is still in development and has not officially been announced

Moneycontrol News
April 06, 2021 / 12:39 PM IST
One of the reasons why WhatsApp makes it so difficult to change phones is that there is no official support for moving your chat history from one platform to the next. Currently, there is no way to move your data easily from Android to iOS.

According to WABetainfo, that may soon change.

As you can probably tell from the tweet, WhatsApp is now working on an official transfer tool that will help you move your chats between different platforms natively. The only prerequisite for this is that both platforms should have the same version of WhatsApp installed.

WhatsApp will automatically prompt you if the version on both devices isn't the same and will give you an option to update right from the transfer screen. This has currently only been spotted in WhatsApp betas for iOS, so there is no telling when this will hit the play store.

There is no way to tell when this feature will be released as it hasn't even been officially announced yet.

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Social Chat #WhatsApp
first published: Apr 6, 2021 12:39 pm

