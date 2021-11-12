New Instagram features announced to give creators more options while using Reels

Instagram Reels is displayed on a mobile phone on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 in New York. Facebook's Instagram is officially launching its answer to the hit short video app TikTok — Instagram Reels. The new Instagram feature will let users record and edit 15-second videos with audio, and will let users add visual effects. Users will be able to share Reels with followers in Instagram in a dedicated section called Reels in Explore, or in the Story feature where posts disappear after 24 hours. (AP Photo/Tali Arbel)

Instagram is adding a new feature to compete with TikTok. The new Instagram features are aimed at attracting more content creators and give them more options while creating Reels. Text to Speech and Voice Effects are the two latest Instagram audio tools added to the platform. Additionally, the Meta-owned social media platform is also paying bonuses of up to $10,000 to creators.

Text to Speech Feature

The Text to Speech feature on Instagram Reels will allow creators to use an artificial voice to read text rather than using their voice in a video.

How to use Text to Speech on Instagram?

Once you are in the Instagram app, open Reels Camera > Record a video or choose one from your Gallery > Use the Text tool to add text > Tap the text bubble > Select Text to Speech from the three-dot menu > You will have two options to choose from, Voice 1 or Voice 2 > Select one and hit Post.

Voice Effects Feature

The Voice Effect feature on Instagram allows users to add an artificial voice to a video for narration instead of using your own voice. There are five voice effect options to choose from including announcer, helium, giant, robot, and vocalist.

How to use Voice Effects on Instagram?

Record a Reel on Instagram and then tap music note > Once the audio mixer is opened, select a Voice Effect from the Effects menu to modify the voice in your Reel.



Instagram is paying up to $8.5K for reels posts for the next month?! But look at the requirement views needed to make the full bag pic.twitter.com/ghMxng3Jd4

— Miguel Lozada (@MLozada) October 29, 2021