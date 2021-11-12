MARKET NEWS

New Instagram features announced to give creators more options while using Reels

Additionally, Instagram is also paying bonuses of up to $10,000 to creators to post Reels.

Moneycontrol News
November 12, 2021 / 05:55 PM IST
Instagram Reels is displayed on a mobile phone on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 in New York. Facebook's Instagram is officially launching its answer to the hit short video app TikTok — Instagram Reels. The new Instagram feature will let users record and edit 15-second videos with audio, and will let users add visual effects. Users will be able to share Reels with followers in Instagram in a dedicated section called Reels in Explore, or in the Story feature where posts disappear after 24 hours. (AP Photo/Tali Arbel)

Instagram is adding a new feature to compete with TikTok. The new Instagram features are aimed at attracting more content creators and give them more options while creating Reels. Text to Speech and Voice Effects are the two latest Instagram audio tools added to the platform. Additionally, the Meta-owned social media platform is also paying bonuses of up to $10,000 to creators.

Text to Speech Feature

The Text to Speech feature on Instagram Reels will allow creators to use an artificial voice to read text rather than using their voice in a video.

How to use Text to Speech on Instagram?

Once you are in the Instagram app, open Reels Camera > Record a video or choose one from your Gallery > Use the Text tool to add text > Tap the text bubble > Select Text to Speech from the three-dot menu > You will have two options to choose from, Voice 1 or Voice 2 > Select one and hit Post.

Voice Effects Feature

The Voice Effect feature on Instagram allows users to add an artificial voice to a video for narration instead of using your own voice. There are five voice effect options to choose from including announcer, helium, giant, robot, and vocalist.

How to use Voice Effects on Instagram?

Record a Reel on Instagram and then tap music note > Once the audio mixer is opened, select a Voice Effect from the Effects menu to modify the voice in your Reel.

Both the new Instagram features are being rolled out for both Android and iOS users. Instagram is also incentivising users to post Reels on the platform. As part of the Reel bonus program, creators will now have the chance to earn up to $10,000 by posting these short videos.
The Reels Surprise bonus program will now reward up to $10,000 per week to 150 creators based in the US. To be eligible, a US-based creator must be at least 18 years old, have a public Instagram account, must be new to Bonuses, and must create a reel with at least 1,000 views. For more information, head on over to the link.
