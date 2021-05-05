New Instagram feature update: Auto-caption now available for Stories

Caption stickers will automatically transcribe speech in text, which can be useful for the ones who are hearing-impaired or want to watch videos without sound.

Instagram has introduced a new feature that allows users to add caption stickers for Stories. The stickers automatically transcribe speech in the videos. Currently, the feature is available only in “English speaking countries”.

The Facebook-owned company is working on introducing the feature with support for more languages in other countries, according to The Verge. Caption stickers will automatically transcribe speech in text, which can be useful for the ones who are hearing-impaired or want to watch videos without sound. The feature is already available on IGTV and Instagram’s Thread app.

Transcribed captions usually add a similar-sounding word or include grammatical errors. Users can, however, make adjustments and corrections when using caption stickers. Much like other text options in Stories, users will be able to choose the font and colours as per their preference. There’s currently no option to have the text highlighted for better visual contrast. Users can alternatively use the draw tool or a sticker behind the captions to make them easier to see.

In related news, the company recently rolled out a filter option for abusive direct messages. Instagram will also make it harder for people blocked by users to circumvent and contact them through new accounts.

Instagram has been pushing on its efforts to tackle hate speech and online abuse on its platform, which is more popular than Facebook's main app among teens and young adults. The filter, which can be activated on Instagram in privacy settings, can be customised by users to include words, phrases and emojis that they wish to block or avoid receiving in their message requests. Starting in a few weeks, all users will also have the extended option to entirely block out people from contacting them on Instagram, after blocking their account.