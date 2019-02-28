MWC 2019: Here's a smartphone that can run for 50 days in one charge

Ever complained about poor battery life on smartphones? Or wanted a smartphone that would have enough battery life even after heavy usage for two days? A French company has launched a smartphone that might just fulfill your wish.

Avenir Telecom’s Energizer has launched a smartphone at the Mobile World Conference (MWC) that has a gigantic battery capacity of 18,000 mAh. While the MWC has been dominated by launches of foldable smartphones and 5G-ready phones, Energizer has been successful in stealing the show and getting the attention pulled towards its mammoth battery-backed smartphone.

The Energizer Power Max P18K is 18mm thick, almost three times thicker than current generation smartphones. It has a 6.2-inch LCD panel with no notch and minimal bezels. The device has a pop-up dual front camera which are 16 MP + 2 MP sensors and triple-camera setup at the back. The triple camera setup include 12 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP sensors. Inside the thick body is a MediaTek Helio P70 processor with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone runs on Android Pie and has a dual-SIM slot.

Popular premium smartphone manufacturers launched phones with battery capacities of 4,000 mAh- 5,000 mAh at MWC. Energizer claims that the 18,000 mAh battery in its smartphone lasts for five days on average usage and over 50 days on standby. The smartphone can be charged to its full capacity within eight hours using the company’s fast charger.

Energizer also showed a prototype for a dual-screen device called the Power Max P8100S. It features a 48 MP rear camera, a 24 MP front camera, Snapdragon 855 processor with 8 GB RAM and comparatively a smaller 10,000 mAh battery.

Although Energizer calls it a smartphone with a huge battery pack, it is more like a battery power-bank with smartphone features. Would you prefer buying an 18mm thick smartphone with such a giant battery?