Motorola Revou-Q QLED TV with HDR10, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Wireless Gamepad launched in India

Motorola has officially taken the lid off a new premium TV range in India. The Motorola Revou-Q TV range has been announced ahead of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. The Motorola Revou-Q features QLED technology as well as 60W speakers.

The Motorola Revou-Q Android Smart TV range is offered in 50-inch and 55-inch screen sizes at a starting price of Rs 49,999. Motorola’s Revou-Q series will be available on Flipkart from October 3, 2021.

The Motorola Revou-Q Android Smart TV is equipped with superior QLED technology, Dolby Vision, HDR10 support powered by AutoTuneX technology to optimise brightness, colour scales, and contrast to elevate visual content. The TV is powered by a Realtek Quad-core processor and a G31 MC2 GPU.

Hari G. Kumar, Vice President, Large Appliances at Flipkart, said, “As we approach the Big Billion Days, we want to ensure that our customers have access to industry-first and best offerings across various product portfolios. Towards this endeavor, we are excited to strengthen our collaboration with Motorola by introducing the world’s first QLED TV with a gamepad and provide consumers with enhanced value offerings ahead of the festive season.”

The new Revou-Q QLED Smart TV also comes with HDMI 2.1 connectivity and MEMC technology, and a wireless gamepad for an enhanced gaming experience. Motorola new QLED TV also packs 60W speakers with Dolby Atmos support to offer 360-degree surround sound. The TV runs the latest version of Android 11.0 with support for over 7,000 apps.