Motorola Moto G6, G6 Play and Z3 Play get Android 9.0 update

Lenovo-owned Motorola has started rolling out Android 9.0 for the Moto G6, G6 Play and the Z3 Play. The company has begun rolling out Android Pie in Brazil and is expected to be rolled out to other regions soon.

The new version of Android has visual tweaks and features like redesigned notifications, gestures for navigation, revamped UI, better audio and screenshot controls, adaptive battery along with performance improvements and optimisation. Motorola had released Android Pie update for the Moto Z3 and Moto G6 Plus last month. Brazilian website Techtudo reported that the Moto G6, G6 Play and the Z3 Play have started receiving Android 9.0 updates in the country. The phones are getting the latest software update of Android six months after Google unveiled it.

Users would automatically get a notification of the Android update or can manually check it by going to Settings> System Updates to know if they have received the update or not.

There is no word on the release date of the update in India, but it is expected to be available soon. Motorola had announced that the Moto G6 series would be getting Android 9.0 updates soon. The update comes weeks after the company launched G7 series in Brazil. The G7 is being launched with Android 9.0 upon release.

The Z3 Play did not make it in India.

The G6 series was launched in India last year at a starting price of Rs 9,925. The G6 play has a 5.7-inch display and is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core processor that comes with 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The G6 is also a 5.7-inch display but is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core processor with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. The G6 plus has a 5.93-inch display along with a 2.2GHz octa-core processor. It also comes with 4GB RAM and 64 GB storage.