Motorola Edge+ gets an overall score of 113 points on DxOMark; on par with the Samsung Galaxy S10+

The Motorola Edge+ arrived as the company’s first flagship phone since 2016. The Edge+ is a premium smartphone with specs to rival the very best 2020 has to offer. Recently, the phone’s camera system was put through DxOMark rigorous testing, with results closer to some of the best handsets from 2019.

The Motorola Edge+ features a triple camera setup with a 108-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture and a large 1/1.33” sensor, 16-megapixel ultrawide snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom. The phone also has a TOF 3D depth sensor, while both the main and telephoto cameras support OIS.

The Edge Plus’ camera setup managed an overall score of 113 points in DxOMark’s tests, putting it on par with the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and Honor 20 Pro. This puts the Edge Plus’ score below the Huawei P30 Pro, Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, and OnePlus 7T Pro.

The Motorola Edge Plus managed a photo score of 119 points and a video score of 101 points. DxOMark’s review hails the main camera for its respectable performance with highly detailed photos with low noise. Dynamic range was good, but there were some issues with colour saturation.

However, Motorola’s gains in the main camera were lost in the other two sensors. DxOMark noted that the ultrawide camera was not that wide and only managed to score 34 points. For comparison, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra achieved a 47 score for the ultrawide camera. The zoom module also contributed to the Edge Plus’ sub-par score. The Edge Plus scored 73 points in Zoom photography, 42 points behind the Huawei P40 Pro.

Motorola’s flagship did particularly well in video capture, with a commendable score putting it on par with the Galaxy S20 Ultra and iPhone 11 Pro Max. 4K videos at 30fps have good detail and dynamic range. The phone does particularly well when recording in the dark. You can check out DxOMark’s full camera review for the Motorola Edge+ here.



