Motorola Edge 30 Neo launched with 120Hz P-OLED Display, Snapdragon 695 SoC, 68W Charging

The Motorola Edge 30 Neo was unveiled in Europe at the company's recent flagship event. The Motorola Edge 30 Neo is a mid-tier smartphone as compared to the flagship Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and flagship killer Edge 30 Fusion.

Motorola Edge 30 Neo Price



Say hello to motorola edge 30 neo in collaboration with @Pantone. Compact. Colorful. No compromises. #findyouredge pic.twitter.com/q2vL26hsZ6

— Motorola (@Moto) September 8, 2022

The Motorola Edge 30 Neo features a starting price of €370 (Roughly Rs 29,500) in Europe. The Edge 30 Neo comes in Very Peri (Pantone’s Colour of the Year 2022), Aqua Foam, Black Onyx or Ice Palace colour options.

Motorola Edge 30 Neo Specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 Neo is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Edge 30 Neo also sports a 6.28-inch FHD+ P-OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Moto Edge 30 Neo gets a dual-camera setup on the back with a 64 MP primary sensor and a 13 MP ultrawide unit. The main camera supports OIS, while the ultrawide shooter features a 120-degree FoV. On the front, the Neo opts for a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Moto Edge 30 Neo packs a 4020 mAh battery with 68W wired fast-charging support. The handset also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. Unlike the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion, the lower-end Edge 30 Neo won't be launching in India.