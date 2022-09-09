Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launched with 200 MP Camera, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC; India launch set for September 13

While the Apple iPhone 14 launch event has dominated tech headlines, Motorola launched a flagship smartphone of its own under the radar. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was recently unveiled in Europe. The Edge 30 Ultra debuts as a rebranded version of the Moto X30 Pro that debuted in China last month as the first smartphone with a 200 MP camera sensor.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra features a starting price of EUR 900 (Roughly Rs 71,750) or £750 (Roughly Rs 68,750). The Edge 30 Ultra is available in Interstellar Black and Starlight White colours.

The company has confirmed that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra launch in India is taking place on September 13 . The phone will go on sale through Flipkart after its launch in the country.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra sports a 6.73-inch FHD+ POLED display. The 10-bit panel boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,200 nits. You also get an in-built fingerprint reader and HDR10+ support.

For optics, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 200 MP primary Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor with OIS. The sensor captures photos in 12.5 MP resolution by default but can also take photos in its native 200 MP resolution. The main camera is paired with a 50 MP ultrawide shooter and a 12 MP telephoto unit with 2x optical zoom.

There’s a 60 MP Omnivision’s OV60a sensor for the selfie camera. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra packs a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and more as well as an in-display fingerprint reader.