Moto X40 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, IP68 Rating launching in December

Motorola has officially confirmed the launch of its upcoming flagship smartphone in China. The Moto Edge X40 is arriving in China sometime next month and will be the first smartphone from the company to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The Moto X40 recently managed a 1312901 overall score on benchmarking platform AnTuTu, according to Chen Jin – Lenovo Group GM for Mobile Division. The score was the highest recorded by a smartphone using a Snapdragon chip and surpassed the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC.

The Moto X40’s score outperforms the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset by around 35 percent, which is in line with Qualcomm’s claims. Motorola also recently took to its Weibo handle to confirm the launch of the Moto X40 next month. The post also noted that the Moto X40 would feature an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Moto X40 Expected Specifications

Other details about Motorola’s upcoming flagship smartphone are still scarce, although leaks suggests the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip is expected to be paired with up to 18GB of LPPDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The Moto X40 is touted to feature a 10-bit AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.

For optics, the Moto X40 could get a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 12 MP telephoto unit. The phone is also expected to feature a 60 MP selfie camera. The Moto X40 will run on Android 13 out of the box with Motorola’s My UI 5.0 skin on top. The handset is expected to pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 68W wired charging support.