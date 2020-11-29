PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2020 09:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moto G9 Plus India launch tipped post BIS certification: Check specifications, features

Key Moto G9 Plus specifications include a 5,000 mAh battery, a 64MP quad-camera setup, Snapdragon 730G processor, etc.

Moneycontrol News

Moto G9 Plus launch in India seems to be imminent. The Motorola smartphone was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, which hints that the company could bring its mid-range smartphone to India. Moto G9 Power has already been launched in select international markets.

Motorola G9 Plus was spotted on the BIS website by MySmartPrice with the model number XT2083-7 and XT2087-3. There is no official confirmation about the Moto G9 Plus India launch from the company at the time of writing this. The smartphone was launched in Brazil earlier this year and the Indian variant is expected to carry the same specifications.

In related news, the company is gearing up for Moto G 5G launch in India on November 30.

Moto G9 Plus price

Motorola G9 Plus has been launched in a single 4GB + 128GB storage configuration in Brazil. The smartphone comes in Rose Gold and Blue Indigo colour options. Motorola G9 Plus is priced at BRL 2,249.10 (roughly Rs. 31,000).

Moto G9 Plus specifications

Motorola G9 Plus specifications include a 6.8-inch full-HD+ Max Vision HDR10 Super Screen display with a water-drop notch on top.

The smartphone features a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Motorola G9 Plus packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support.

There are four cameras on the back of the Moto G9 Plus. These include a 64MP sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro and 2MP depth sensor.

For selfies, there is a 16MP front camera on the G9 Plus.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0,, GPS, USB Type-C, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, etc.
First Published on Nov 29, 2020 09:53 am

tags #Motorola #smartphones

