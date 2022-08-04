Moto G32 with Snapdragon 680 SoC, 90Hz Display launching in India on August 9

The Motorola G32 has got an official launch date in India. After the Moto G32 was spotted on multiple certification websites, the phone is launching in India next week.

Ahead of its launch in the country, a dedicated page for the Motorola G32 has been set up on Flipkart. The Moto G32 India launch will take place on August 9 and the phone will go on sale through Flipkart after its launch. A dedicated page for the device has already gone live on the e-commerce platform.

The page confirms that this is indeed the same Moto G32 that was only just unveiled in European markets. The Moto G32 features a starting price of EUR 230 (Roughly Rs 18,650) in Europe. However, we believe the Moto G32 price in India will fall in the sub-15K segment.

Moto G32 Specifications

The Moto G32 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also features 128GB of expandable storage. The Moto G32 packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging support. The handset runs on Android 12 with Motorola’s near-stock MyUX skin on top.

The Moto G32 sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a hole-punch camera cutout. The G32’s screen also opts for a 90Hz refresh rate and a 405 ppi pixel density. For optics, the G32 boasts a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 50 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP macro unit.

On the front, the G32 gets a 16 MP selfie camera with a Quad Bayer filter. The Moto G32 has dual stereo speakers with a headphone jack. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and a water-repellent design.