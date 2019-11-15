Microsoft's Project xCloud game streaming service coming to India in 2020

Microsoft recently announced its plan to launch its new cloud game streaming service. Project xCloud is coming in 2020 and Microsoft is expanding the service to Windows 10 PCs. The announcement came at the company’s Xbox-focused event in London, XO19.

2019 may have kick-started the game streaming war, but that war will go into effect in full force in 2020. Microsoft is also planning to integrate the Xbox Game Pass into Project xCloud sometime next year without providing an exact date.



Tell Me Why will break new ground with Tyler, who will be the first playable transgender videogame hero from a major studio and publisher.

The software giant has also announced a ton of new and old titles coming to Game Pass. Final Fantasy 7 through 16, Flight Simulator, and Darksiders 3 as well as a bunch of new titles like Grounded, Everwild, Tell Me Why, and a fan-favourite - Age of Empires IV. Tell Me Why is a new project by Dontnod Entertainment, which will be "the first playable video game hero from a major studio and publisher who is also transgender".

Project xCloud users will get access to all the game in Microsoft’s Game Pass subscription, which number in over a hundred PC and console titles with more being added every month. Moreover, xCloud will support DualShock 4 wireless controllers and Razer’s Junglecat gamepad as well as other Bluetooth devices. Microsoft also confirmed the expansion of its cloud gaming service to India, Japan, Canada and Western Europe.