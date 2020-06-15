Microsoft's foldable smartphone Surface Duo may arrive ahead of schedule in July: Report

Microsoft’s long-rumoured Surface phone could arrive as early as July. The software giant was forced to delay the launch of Windows 10X, a new edition of Windows 10 designed for dual-screen devices, due to the coronavirus pandemic. One would think that pushing the launch of its Windows 10X OS would mean that the much-awaited Surface Duo would also be delayed.



I'm told Microsoft wants to launch Surface Duo before the Galaxy Fold 2 is announced. So, before August 5th? We're getting close. Assuming plans don't change, Surface Duo should start shipping in less than 2 months.

— Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) June 12, 2020

However, a recent tweet by Windows Central’s Zac Bowden suggests that the Surface Duo might release ahead of schedule.

The Surface Duo is a foldable Android phone, which unfolds into a tablet, much-like Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. Microsoft would have good reason to unveil the Surface Duo in July, given that Samsung is expected to unveil the second iteration of the Galaxy Fold at its virtual Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled to take place in August.

Microsoft has a major chance to impress audiences with the upcoming Surface Duo if it manages to perfect the dual-screen experience on a phone. It is worth noting that the software giant may not have the luxury of time on its side; as the same leak that suggests the Surface Duo will be unveiled in July also claims that the device won’t ship until September, after the launch of the Galaxy Fold 2.

