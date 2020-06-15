App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft's foldable smartphone Surface Duo may arrive ahead of schedule in July: Report

Just ahead of Samsung's Galaxy Fold 2 launch.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Microsoft’s long-rumoured Surface phone could arrive as early as July. The software giant was forced to delay the launch of Windows 10X, a new edition of Windows 10 designed for dual-screen devices, due to the coronavirus pandemic. One would think that pushing the launch of its Windows 10X OS would mean that the much-awaited Surface Duo would also be delayed.

However, a recent tweet by Windows Central’s Zac Bowden suggests that the Surface Duo might release ahead of schedule.

The Surface Duo is a foldable Android phone, which unfolds into a tablet, much-like Samsung’s Galaxy Fold. Microsoft would have good reason to unveil the Surface Duo in July, given that Samsung is expected to unveil the second iteration of the Galaxy Fold at its virtual Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled to take place in August.

Microsoft has a major chance to impress audiences with the upcoming Surface Duo if it manages to perfect the dual-screen experience on a phone. It is worth noting that the software giant may not have the luxury of time on its side; as the same leak that suggests the Surface Duo will be unveiled in July also claims that the device won’t ship until September, after the launch of the Galaxy Fold 2.

However, we would recommend taking this information with a pinch of salt as Moneycontrol could not independently verify the same. Microsoft still has not announced a change in its initial plans to launch the Surface Duo during this year’s Holiday season but previous reports have pointed to an early release.

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 07:56 pm

tags #Microsoft #Samsung #smartphones

