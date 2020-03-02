App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft Surface Duo may get an early release: Report

The device may also feature last year’s flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with the base variant offering 6GB RAM and 64GB storage

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In 2019, Microsoft showcased what it thought might be an alternative design language to the foldable smartphone with the Surface Neo and Duo. At the event, the company announced an estimated release date towards the end of 2020. The latest development is that the Surface Duo might get an early release.

Microsoft is reportedly working on to release the Duo during Summer 2020. The Redmond, a Washington-based company, has developed the hardware for its foldable device and is working on finishing the Android tweaks and in-box app experience specific to Duo.

Further, the device may also feature 2019’s flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with the base variant offering 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, reported WindowsCentral. Microsoft is expected to offer higher storage variants as well. The reason behind using an older processor is said to supply chain issues due to COVID-19.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

Microsoft previewed the Surface Neo and Duo in October 2019 to bring developers on board for developing apps for its dual-screen devices.

Surface Duo has two 5.6-inch displays or a fully unfolded 8.3-inch screen. There is a hinge in between the two screens that, like the Surface Neo, allows users to rotate the displays to 360-degrees. Each display can run two separate apps simultaneously or can be used in landscape mode with a keyboard, like the Neo.

The Android device from Microsoft was also introduced to feature a ‘world-class camera’ system. What’s different on the Surface Duo from the Neo is the ability to make phone calls. Microsoft chief of product Panos Panay did not call the Duo a ‘phone’ but a Surface running on Android that can answer phone calls as well.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 03:27 pm

tags #Microsoft

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.