Microsoft Surface Duo may get an early release: Report

In 2019, Microsoft showcased what it thought might be an alternative design language to the foldable smartphone with the Surface Neo and Duo. At the event, the company announced an estimated release date towards the end of 2020. The latest development is that the Surface Duo might get an early release.

Microsoft is reportedly working on to release the Duo during Summer 2020. The Redmond, a Washington-based company, has developed the hardware for its foldable device and is working on finishing the Android tweaks and in-box app experience specific to Duo.

Further, the device may also feature 2019’s flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with the base variant offering 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, reported WindowsCentral. Microsoft is expected to offer higher storage variants as well. The reason behind using an older processor is said to supply chain issues due to COVID-19.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Microsoft previewed the Surface Neo and Duo in October 2019 to bring developers on board for developing apps for its dual-screen devices.

Surface Duo has two 5.6-inch displays or a fully unfolded 8.3-inch screen. There is a hinge in between the two screens that, like the Surface Neo, allows users to rotate the displays to 360-degrees. Each display can run two separate apps simultaneously or can be used in landscape mode with a keyboard, like the Neo.

The Android device from Microsoft was also introduced to feature a ‘world-class camera’ system. What’s different on the Surface Duo from the Neo is the ability to make phone calls. Microsoft chief of product Panos Panay did not call the Duo a ‘phone’ but a Surface running on Android that can answer phone calls as well.