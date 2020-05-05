App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 05, 2020 07:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Microsoft confirms Windows 10X will first arrive on single-screen laptops

Microsoft is repurposing Windows 10X for single-screen laptops primarily because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Carlsen Martin

Microsoft confirmed that it is planning to redeploy Windows 10X on single-screen devices. Microsoft’s vision of Windows 10X was to create the seamless Windows 10 experience for dual-screen laptops. Windows 10X was demoed last October on its dual-screen Surface Neo.

However, Microsoft’s Windows and Devices Chief, Panos Panay explained in a blog post that the world had become a very different place since the company shared its vision for a new category of dual-screen Windows devices.

Panay wrote, “With Windows 10X, we designed for flexibility, and that flexibility has enabled us to pivot our focus toward single-screen Windows 10X devices that leverage the power of the cloud to help our customers work, learn and play in new ways.”

Microsoft is not confirming the exact date when single-screen or dual-screen devices will support Windows 10X. But the software giant has confirmed single-screen laptops will support Windows X first. Panay further added; “These single-screen devices will be the first expression of Windows 10X that we deliver to our customers, and we will continue to look for the right moment, in conjunction with our OEM partners, to bring dual-screen devices to market. ”

Microsoft is repurposing Windows 10X for single-screen laptops primarily because of the coronavirus pandemic. The company has seen a 75 percent year-over-year increase in time spent on Windows 10. During the lockdown enforced as a result of this global pandemic, people are turning to their laptops and PCs more than smartphone and tablets for work and study.

Windows 10X includes a more stripped-back, simplified, and modern interface, originally designed for devices with two screens like the Surface Neo. Microsoft has been working on some UI and UX upgrades to modernize the Windows 10X experience.

First Published on May 5, 2020 07:59 pm

tags #laptops #Microsoft

Uttar Pradesh: Villagers ban entry of Muslims after nearby hamlet reports coronavirus infection; 3 arrested

Coronavirus pandemic | 841 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra cases rise to 15,525; 34 deaths

Lockdown 3.0 | Mumbai closes all non-essential stores, including standalone liquor shops

Delhi government raises VAT on fuel; petrol price up by Rs 1.6/litre, diesel by Rs 7.1

7 days, 64 flights, 15,000 citizens: Here's how India's first leg of evacuation of Indians stranded abroad looks like

After Delhi, Andhra Pradesh government now raises liquor prices by 50% effective May 5

