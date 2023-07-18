Microsoft to replace Xbox Live Gold with Game Pass Core in September

Game Pass Core will be offered at the same Rs 349 per month price.(Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft will replace its online multiplayer subscription service Xbox Live Gold with Game Pass Core, starting September 1.

The new plan carries over the multiplayer functionality of Live Gold, the discounts and deals on select games, and will be offered at the same Rs 349 per month price.

What is going away is Games with Gold, that allowed Live Gold members to download and add free monthly games to their library. Instead, Game Pass Core will offer them a limited quantity of over 25 titles to choose from.

Any Xbox 360 titles that have been redeemed in the past will still be kept in the users libraries. Xbox One titles, however, will require a subscription to Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate. Microsoft says it will add two to three titles each year for Game Pass Core members.

At launch, Game Pass Core members can expect titles like Gears 5, Doom Eternal, Dishonored 2, Fallout 4, Psychonauts 2, Forza Horizon 4, Grounded, Halo 5, Halo Wars 2, Inside, Ori and the Will of the Wisps and more.