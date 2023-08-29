Microsoft releases Bing Chat for Google Chrome on desktop

(Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft has released full support for Bing Chat on Google Chrome for desktop. Both Bing Chat and Bing Chat Enterprise are now supported on Chrome for Mac, Windows and Linux.

The Redmond-based technology giant said that support for more browsers on desktop and mobile will be added soon.

Also read | Microsoft President for regulatory blueprint on AI; says need for clarity around goals, principles of AI regulation

Earlier this month, Microsoft released Bing Chat for Chrome and Safari on mobile, but said that using the Edge browser will "unlock longer conversations, chat history, and more Bing features built right into the browser".

As Android Police noted, visiting the bing.com domain on Chrome now includes a Bing Chat option, displayed at the top of the screen. Clicking on it will turn the screen into a chat window where you can input prompts.

The browser market is still skewed heavily towards Chrome. According to analytics from Kinsta, Microsoft's Edge accounts for just 5.83 percent of the market, while Firefox and Safari, hold 7.69 percent and 8.87 percent respectively.

Also read | Microsoft looking to give AI edge to Paint, Photos on Windows 11

Google's Chrome on the other hand has a massive 77.03 percent lead over its rivals. It makes sense that Microsoft would want to engage more people on one of the most used browser in the world. That doesn't mean Edge won't get some love.

Last week, Microsoft added a new AI-based design tool called Designer to the Edge browser. It is currently only available to use in the United States, and the tool has been integrated into Bing's sidebar.