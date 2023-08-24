Microsoft introduces AI-based design tool to the Edge browser

Once you input a prompt, Designer will show you a list of designs that you can choose from. (Image Courtesy: Microsoft Bing)

Microsoft has made its AI-based design tool, Designer, available to users in the United States. The tool has been integrated in Edge browser's sidebar, allowing users to generate designs from prompts without needing to open a separate app.

The tool allows users to create a wide variety of designs using prompts. These range from social media posts, to fliers, greeting cards, invitations and more.

Also read | Microsoft executive's ex wife charged for his murder

Once you input a prompt, Designer will show you a list of designs that you can choose from. You can also edit any of the designs as much as you want. The tool will also generate images, using OpenAI's text-to-image DALL-E models.

The Redmond-based technology giant had previously released these features as part of the Designer web app.

Also read | Microsoft introduces Enforcement Strike System for Xbox to curb online toxicity

You can access Designer by opening the Edge browser and clicking on the Plus icon in the sidebar. This will open up a panel from where you can manage apps. Just find Designer (Preview) and enable it.