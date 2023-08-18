Microsoft introduces Enforcement Strike System for Xbox to curb online toxicity

These offences can range from profanity, which will count as one strike, to hate speech, which will cause the user to incur up to three strikes. (Image Courtesy: Microsoft)

Microsoft is rolling out a new strike system for Xbox that will punish players for engaging in toxicity online.

The new system is based on 'Strikes' that will range in severity based on the activity. Each inappropriate activity will result in a strike, that can cumulatively be stacked based on repeat offences.

Starting now, each player will start with a clean slate, though previous enforcements will still have to be served. The strikes will scale in increasing order with longer punishments and bans for people with repeated offences.

These offences can range from profanity, which will count as one strike, to hate speech, which will cause the user to incur up to three strikes. Users who feel they have been wrongfully banned will be able to appeal, and if it is cleared, the strike will be removed from their account.

A single strike can mean a suspension of up to 24 hours, while eight strikes can lead to suspensions of up to a year.

"The system is similar to demerit strikes used in driver’s license systems in many countries. For example, a player that has received two strikes will be suspended from the platform for one day, whereas a player that receives four strikes will be suspended for seven days," wrote Microsoft in a blog post.

"Players have a total of eight strikes and, once reached, will be suspended from Xbox’s social features like messaging, parties and party chat, multiplayer and others for one year from the enforcement date," the company added.

All strikes will remain active on user accounts for a period of six months from when they were first incurred.