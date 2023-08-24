Microsoft to looking to give AI edge to Paint, Photos on Windows 11

It's important to note that Windows Central sources say that these ideas are still experiments within the company. (Image: Microsoft)

Microsoft is planning to add artificial intelligence (AI) features to Paint and Photos on Windows 11. According to Windows Central, sources have confirmed that Microsoft is looking to do more with AI on Windows by adding features to built-in Windows 11 apps such as Photos, Snipping Tool, and Paint.

Some of these features will reportedly require additional hardware, such as a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) or Vision Processing Unit (VPU).

In the Photos app, Microsoft may add AI functionality that allows users to identify objects and people. They can even cut them out of photo and place them elsewhere. This is something that both Apple and Google have already added to iOS and Android.

The Snipping Tool will incorporate Optical Character Recognition (OCR) that will allow Windows to identify text in screenshots and instantly copy to the clipboard. This will also extend to the Camera app, allowing users to select text from a photo.

Microsoft has been experimenting with generative AI features for Paint, which will allow users to create a canvas based on prompts.

It's important to note that Windows Central sources say that these ideas are still experiments within the company, and there is no timeline yet on when they expect to add these features.