Microsoft gives its browser an edge, makes Xbox Cloud Gaming Clarity Boost update exclusive to it

You will need to download the Canary build of the Edge browser to use the feature

Microsoft has updated its well received Xbox Cloud Gaming service with a Clarity Boost feature, which boosts image quality for game streaming. There is a catch to this, the feature will be exclusive Microsoft's Edge browser.

The featured browser for Windows 10 and 11, Microsoft Edge currently only enjoys a 5.96% market share in the US, falling well behind popular alternatives such as Chrome or Apple's Safari. Microsoft re-introduced the browser in 2019, using a new Chromium based engine, in an attempt to keep up with the competition.

Now, the Redmond based technology giant is giving its in-house browser an exclusive feature, one that's tied to its Xbox Cloud Gaming service. Though you do need to have the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription active to use cloud gaming. Microsoft has expanded its cloud service to 25 regions but India isn't on the list yet.

Where to try it

If you want to test out the update yourself, get an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and then download the latest build of Edge Canary, which is a test build of the browser for new features. Make sure you are on version 96.0.1033.0 or later.

Once you have downloaded the browser, head to the official Xbox Cloud Gaming website and login. Now select a game and launch it. Now select the more actions menu (three dots) and there should be an option to enable Clarity Boost.