you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

MS rolls out Xbox Cloud Gaming for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S consoles

Xbox Cloud Gaming on Xbox consoles will be accessible to Game Pass Ultimate users in 25 regions.

Moneycontrol News
November 18, 2021 / 05:16 PM IST
Cloud gaming on Xbox consoles first rolled out to Xbox Insiders in September

Cloud gaming on Xbox consoles first rolled out to Xbox Insiders in September

Microsoft has begun rolling out Xbox Cloud Gaming support for compatible Xbox consoles. Microsoft Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S users in select regions will be able to stream games over the cloud as long as they have a Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Microsoft made the announcement on November 17, stating that availability will be limited to 25 regions from the get-go. Xbox Cloud Gaming will also allow Xbox One users to play next-gen games such as the Medium, Recompile and Riftbreaker without an Xbox Series X/S console.

Xbox’s cloud-gaming service will also allow supported Xbox console owners to try out new titles without downloading them. Xbox Cloud Gaming for supported Xbox consoles is available in the following regions. If you are in one of the following regions, boot up your console and look for the cloud icon to play games directly on the Cloud.

If you don’t have access to the feature yet, don’t be alarmed as Microsoft says it will roll out first with the November release to a subset of Xbox gamers and to everyone in supported markets “over the coming weeks.”

Xbox Cloud Gaming previously arrived on iOS and PC in April through an invite-only beta before a wider expansion to all Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Additionally, cloud gaming on Xbox consoles first rolled out to Xbox Insiders in September.

In its release, Microsoft notes, “This journey to bring Cloud Gaming to more than a billion devices has been a true community effort.”
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Microsoft #Xbox
first published: Nov 18, 2021 05:15 pm

